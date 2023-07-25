Sona Belson completes 2000 courses in a short span of 100 days

BENGALURU: Sona Belson, an MBA learner at JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), has entered the India Book of Records for her outstanding achievement of completing 2000+ courses from LinkedIn Learning, a globally recognized online learning platform. Sona Belson completed such a vast array of courses in 100 days between October 29, 2022, and February 5, 2023, and her result was confirmed on April 20, 2023.

A 22-year-old, Sona Belson, a resident of Alappuzha, Kerala, is a working professional and a July 2022 batch learner of JAIN Online who is pursuing an Online MBA in International Finance (Accredited by ACCA, UK). Following her enrollment in July last year, Sona started taking LinkedIn Learning courses to obtain a better understanding of the elective she is pursuing as well as her craving for multidisciplinary knowledge. As a result, her desire to learn pushed her to create a record that no one has been able to achieve. Her incredible time efficiency resulted in her completing all of the 2005 LinkedIn Learning courses in just 100 days.

The topics under which these courses fall include leadership, financial expertise, managing teams, workplace management, employee retention, strategy development, improving technical, managerial, and marketing skills, web development, digital art, performance improvisation, tools for AI and machine learning, etc.

Dr. Raj Singh, Vice-Chancellor of JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) said, "Sona Belson's accomplishment is a result of her perseverance and demonstrates her capacity for time management while simultaneously maintaining a full-time job. JAIN Online offers an array of online programs that help its learners upskill and achieve their desired goals. With exclusive access to 20,000+ LinkedIn Learning courses for our learners, there is a golden opportunity to learn from globally recognized experts and faculties, apart from JAIN Online’s hi-tech, well-curated online sessions. Sona's success demonstrates JAIN Online's dedication to assisting its learners in reaching their goals.

Elated over her personal achievement, Sona Belson said, "Getting recognized by the India Book of Records is a blissful experience. I am thankful to the learning ecosystem of JAIN Online, who supported me in achieving this feat. Having been mentored by faculty at JAIN Online is like a boon to me. They guided me and inspired me to go through the courses offered at LinkedIn Learning. These LinkedIn Learning courses gave me deep and clear insights into the solutions to the challenging times ahead. I believe the age of learning never ends. The more we learn, the sharper we become, and the better we are able to tackle the challenges ahead."

The India Book of Records celebrates Indian Records established by Indian geniuses. It aims at pushing human boundaries to reach a yearning for the collective good of mankind as well as overcoming individual limitations. The India Book of Records has been published consistently over 18 years and has a team of Chief Editors from record books of seven nations (Vietnam, Malaysia, USA, Nepal, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Thailand) as its board members.