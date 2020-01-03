Basheerbagh: Drain overflow poses threat to commuters

Basheerbagh: The commuters on Ohris Hotel Lane, Liberty X Road, Basheerbagh, are concerned over the increasing accident cases in their lane. The locals allege the accidents are caused because of the unattended drain overflow.

P Vishal, a shop owner in the lane, shares, "The problem has been unattended for the last two days. We have also complained the GHMC officials, but they are not responding properly. There have been a couple of accidents in front of my shop because of the same issue."