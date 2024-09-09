Big relief from HYDRA

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) on Sunday clarified that the houses and flats of the people in lake areas in the city will not be demolished.

While responding to the concerns expressed by the people on the demolitions, HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath reassured the citizens that no occupied houses or residences ‘even if built in the FTL or buffer zones of lakes’ would be demolished. He said on Sunday that the habitations or dwellings occupied currently by the people will not be demolished.

Ranganath clarified that the new constructions that are coming up in lake FTLs and buffer zones will only be demolished. The structures demolished on Sunday in Sunnam Cheruvu, Mallampet Cheruvu are under construction in FTL/buffer zones and structures demolished at Ameenpur are mainly compound walls/rooms/sheds encroached by ex-MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, he added.

Also, some sheds/hotels constructed in Sunnam Cheruvu were being used commercially and fell in FTL were the ones demolished, he added.

Villas demolished in Mallampeta Cheruvu were under construction and were not occupied by any families. “We would like to assure all the people of Hyderabad that no house which is occupied will be demolished. However, we request the public not to purchase any house/ flat/ land which falls in the FTL/ buffer zone of any lake,” said Ranganath. Meanwhile, HYDRA ordered Jayabheri Constructions to clear encroachments in the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones areas near the Rangalal Kunta lake located at Gachibowli’s Nanakramguda. According to HYDRA, Jayabheri Constructions was issued a 15-day notice period failing to which HYDRA will take up the demolitions.

Ranganath said the blue sheet walls erected extend two meters into the FTL. “We have asked them to remove the walls and vacate the buffer zone. They have responded positively,” Ranganath said, adding the decision was made following a complaint lodged by locals.