Cabinet Berths…Aspirants with followers knock at PCC chief’s doors in protest

Hyderabad: Aspirants and their followers who failed to get cabinet berths made a beeline to register their protest with PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday. Leaders from Munnuru Kapu, Yadav and Golla Kuruma communities, who were hopeful of getting representation in Cabinet, were not properly represented. Followers of Govt Whips Beerla Ilaiah, Aadi Srinivas demanded that they be given opportunity in Cabinet from the remaining three positions.

Following his meeting with Mahesh Goud, Beerla Ilaiah briefed the media at Gandhi Bhavan. He emphasised that social justice was possible only with the Congress and reminded that under United Andhra Pradesh, Golla and Kuruma communities were always represented in the Cabinet. He said that currently there are 22 lakh Yadavs and 6 lakh Kurumas in Telangana. Ilaiah demanded from the PCC that Gollas and Kurumas be given cabinet berths, a position of government advisor, an MLC, five corporation chairman posts, five commission members, a working president, three vice presidents, eight general secretaries and five DCC presidents in the party.

They expressed their grievance that though justice was done to the BCs, injustice was done to the Gollas and Kurumas. He praised CM Revanth Reddy for giving priority to BC, SC and ST in government and party posts.

He reminded the PCC chief that had assured that he would definitely provide opportunities to Gollas and Kurumas in the upcoming party posts.

Meanwhile, Munnur Kapu leaders demanded that Aadi Srinivas be given a ministry post from the three unfulfilled Cabinet berths. Representatives of different associations of Munnuru Kapu and Aadi Srinivas’s constituency, Vemulawada also visited Gandhi Bhavan and held meetings with Mahesh Kumar Goud. The leaders reminded PCC president about their contribution to Telangana’s struggle and later bringing to power the Congress in 2023.

Similarly, Muslim leaders expressed dissatisfaction over the State leadership’s failure to accommodate a Muslim face in cabinet. However, they hoped that in the near future at least there will be one Minister from the Muslim community who will also handle Minority Welfare.