Chandrayangutta: MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi inspects Hafez Nagar

AIMIM floor leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi held paidaldaura (inspection on foot) in Hafez Baba Nagar under Chandrayangutta...

During paidaldaura, he visited Hafez Baba Nagar and its surrounding areas and interacted with the locals and asked for their grievances. He also inspected the civic developmental works in Constituency.

Later, he inaugurated SSC coaching camp at Owaisi School of Excellence in Hafez Baba Nagar. Corporators Fahad Bin Abdat (Uppuguda), Mirza Saleem Baig (Riyasthnagar), Abdul Wahab (Chandrayangutta) and other party leaders were present.

