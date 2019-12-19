College girls complain over RTC service

Charminar: The staff of Hussaini Alam Government Girls Junior College and students gave representation to Charminar MLA, Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, regarding irregular services of TSRTC buses on the route and also requested for taking up renovation of college at his party office in Punch Mohalla near Charminar on Wednesday.

According to students, the RTC buses which were running earlier on the route and reached close to the college have discontinued, due to which several students were facing transportation problems. After listening their grievances, MLA assured to resolve their problem and take up the matter with the TSRTC in the coming days.