Cyberabad traffic police nab 435 in weekend drunk driving crackdown

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police conducted a special drunk driving enforcement drive over the weekend, resulting in the apprehension of 435 offenders. According to the police, the force is organising large-scale campaigns on weekends by deploying special teams to keep a check on drunk driving.

During the recent drive, 306 of the offenders were on two-wheelers, 30 on three-wheelers, 49 on four-wheelers, and 2 were driving heavy vehicles. Police said 383 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml, while 41 offenders had levels between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml. Another 11 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml. The largest number of offenders were aged between 21-30 (183), followed by the 31-40 age group (154), and 73 offenders aged between 41-50. All offenders will be produced before the Hon’ble Court.

In the previous week (September 8 to 13), a total of 910 drunk driving cases were disposed of in the courts. Of these, 908 persons were penalised with fines, while 2 individuals were sentenced to jail. One offender was jailed for a day and another for two days, while two were assigned social service as part of their penalty.

