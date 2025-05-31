Live
Firefighters rescue two boys locked in room
Hyderabad: The firefighters have rescued two young boys accidentally locked in a room in Chandrayangutta. The incident was reported late on Thursday night in a residence near Noor-e-Alai Masjid.
They were identified as Abdul Rahman (7) and Mohammed Azam (3), sons of Mohammed Javed. Despite repeated efforts from their parents and residents, the door could not be opened, prompting a call for emergency assistance. When all efforts proved unsuccessful, at 3 am, the desperate family contacted the Chandrayangutta fire station for intervention.
The station staff responded without delay. A team led by leading fireman Shabbir, along with firemen A Narasimha, M Devender Sagar, and driver/operator Mastaan, reached the spot quickly and assessed the situation. Using their training and tools, they gained access to the room and rescued the boys.