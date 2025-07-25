Live
Guru Nanak University Launches SAP-Integrated B.Tech Program
Guru Nanak University, Hyderabad, has launched an SAP-Integrated B.Tech program in collaboration with SAP, marking a milestone in industry-academia partnership.
The initiative aims to equip students with real-world enterprise tech skills, enhancing employability and bridging the ERP skill gap. Industry leaders from TCS, HCL, and UST attended the launch.
Students will gain hands-on training in SAP modules widely used by Fortune 500 companies. The program, supported by SAP Gold Partner Nobl Q, combines engineering education with global certifications. University leaders hailed the move as a transformative step toward producing future-ready professionals in India’s evolving digital economy.
