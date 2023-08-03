Live
Hyderabad: 18th SHE shuttle service launched
Hyderabad: The 18th SHE shuttle bus, an exclusive transport system for working women in the Hyderabad IT corridor was flagged off by Additional CP, Avinash Mohanty on Wednesday.
This SHE shuttle will connect the new route from Balanagar Junction via Kukatpally Y -Junction to Avineon India Pvt Ltd premises covering various IT and ITES organisations and IT parks along the way. This bus is supported by Avineon India for a period of three years, as part of its CSR initiative, which is committed to women’s empowerment.
According to Cyberabad police officials, currently, women travelling from the Balanagar area to Raheja Mindspace need to change two buses or use other public transport like shared autos/ private autos. The new sponsored SHE shuttle will provide last-mile connectivity to women coming from Balanagar / Kukatpally localities.
Ramesh Kaza, secretary general of SCSC said “What we started in 2015 with two SHE shuttles with the support of TSIIC/ Telangana government, at present we have been able to scale up to 18 SHE shuttles with this initiative.”