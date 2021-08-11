Hyderabad: Boy dies after being stuck in automatic rolling shutter in Gachibowli

A 10-year-old boy died after being stuck in a automatic rolling shutter here at TVS showroom in Gachibowli in Hyderabad. The incident took place at 7.30 am.



Getting into details, the boy, identified as Rajesh, son of Arjun and Devi was residing in Gachibowli along with his parents. Rajesh's father Arjun is working as a security guard at the TVS showroom. On Wednesday morning, the boy stood near the showroom and the shutter rolled up automatically. Rajesh too rolled up with the shutter and was dead on the spot.



Locals who noticed the incident took out the boy from the shutter and shifted to the hospital but was declared brought dead.



The police registered a case and launched an investigation. Local residents complained that the security guard's daughter also injured last year after being electrocuted in the showroom. They demanded action against the showroom management.

