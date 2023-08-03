Hyderabad: Cyber Crime police bust fake call centre, 5 held

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Cyber Crime Police have busted a fake call center in Pileru Town of Chittoor District in Andhra Pradesh and arrested five accused persons. Police seized 31 laptops and six mobile phones from them. According to police, the arrested persons were Tippannagari Sai Saran Kumar Reddy, Kotholla Mahesh, ReddivariHaribabu Yadav, KorruAjit, and Madiga Diwakar.

The DCP Cyber Crimes, Hyderabad Sneha Mehra said that the accused persons cheated trading aspirants on the pretext of providing share market trading tips to gain huge profits.

In this connection, the prime accused Tippannagari Sai Saran Kumar Reddy established one Trading Advisory company under the name of Integear Consultancy Pvt Ltd at Piler, Annamayya District without having any SEBI registration or without taking any permission from appropriate authorities.

The alleged cheaters have appointed 38 lady Tele-callers to cheat the traders.

The accused purchased the Traders’ data from online sources and as per the instructions of the accused Kotholla Mahesh, Reddivari Haribabu Yadav, KorruAjit, and Madiga Diwakar, the Tele-callers contacted the trading aspirants through their mobile numbers and insisted them by making them believe, that their company has qualified and experienced analysis team and they will provide huge profits giving share market tips.

Later, after gaining their confidence, they insisted to the aspirants that their Demat account will be operated by the Professional Traders and the investors will be getting more profits.

The accused asked the traders to deposit the money in their provided bank accounts only instead of their Demat account by telling them that they will trade with that amount in their Demat account, the police said.

After depositing money in provided bank accounts of the victims, the accused stop responding to their calls whenever they ask for a refund. In this manner, they have cheated about 140 members to the amount of a total of Rs 1.8 crore.