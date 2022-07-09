Hyderabad: GHMC ensures city to be clean during Bakrid

Hyderabad: Ahead of Bakrid (Eid-U-Adha) which is to be celebrated on July 10, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has come up with a sanitation action plan to maintain cleanliness on the occasion of the festival. More than 200 special sanitation teams have been formed by the GHMC to ensure that the waste generated during the three days of Eid (from July 10 to 12) would be taken to appointed points of wastage and garbage collection stations.



GHMC Deputy Commissioners of all the zones started conducting meetings with concerned officials to discuss the arrangements for the festival. Moreover, GHMC officials along with 'Team Bakrid' would also create awareness about the importance of keeping the roads, streets and home clean during festival days. Speaking to The Hans India, Assistant Medical Officer for Health (AMOH) Venkatagiri of Moosapet circle said, "As many as 197 special vehicles will be collecting waste from door-to-door on the Eid days. Thousands of plastic bags will be distributed for free near mosques, Eidgahs, residential areas and Bastis so that the Muslim community that performs sacrifice of sheep can easily disperse the waste."

The AMOH further said that GHMC teams will visit door-to-door to collect the waste kept in plastic bags and will transfer it to the GHMC garbage stations. To help the GHMC towards ensuring hygiene on the eve of Bakrid, police officials and volunteers of 'Team Bakrid' will also distribute dustbin bags to people. The GHMC will provide more than two lakh plastic bags free of cost to lift the waste on priority basis for which 464 vehicles have also been selected for transportation. For this year's festival, the GHMC has engaged 46, 25-tonner vehicles, 108 10-tonner vehicles, 54 mini tippers, 35 JCBs and three Bob Cots vehicles. Apart from that 20,000 plastic bags will also be provided to the Police Department for distributing plastic bags to the community.