Hyderabad : Minor boy commits suicide

Hyderabad : A minor boy committed suicide on Saturday by hanging himself. The incident took place under Kukatpally police station limits.

According to the details revealed by police, the deceased was identified as Manikanta (12), a 8th eighth class students of a private school.

The deceased was attending online classes in the absence of his brother. However, he committed suicide at his residence when there was nobody house in the house.

The locals have observed the same and called up the police. The police have found that the boy was playing a video game before committing the suicide.