Hyderabad: Niloufer gets special ICU block for neglected infants

Hyderabad: Minister for Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW), Satyavathi Rathod on Monday inaugurated a dedicated medical block of Shishu Vihar at Niloufer Hospital. To provide better medical facilities to abandoned children and neglected infants, Shishu Vihar, which works under the supervision of the WDCW Department, had envisaged establishing a dedicated 10 bedded ICU equipped ward with an estimated cost of Rs 17.50 lakhs.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Satyavathi Rathode said, "In some cases unfortunately children were being abandoned and neglected despite no mistake done by them. Identifying such kids from across the state Shishu Vihar would take care of those for emergency medical treatment, if those are in a critical health condition." Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Murali Krishna, Superintendent of Nioufer Hospital said, the 10 bedded ICU block was established by Shishu Vihar, along with 2 doctors, 8 Auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM)'s were entrusted the responsibilities. Newborn care units were too provided, he said, thanking the Minister, Special Secretary and commissioner of WDCW D Divya, and Local MLA Jafar Hussain.

Minister for IT and Urban Development KT Rama Rao congratulated Minister Satyavati Rathode for launching 33 Bala Rakshak vehicles recently, which discharges aid for the children in trouble. Arrangements have been made to avails the service calling a toll free number 1098. Responding to KTR's tweet, Satyavati Rathod thanked and said it was possible only by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his guidance.