Hyderabad: No hulchul in city over New Year celebrations

Hyderabad: Euphoria is missing in the New Year celebrations in the city, as strict law and order rules and conditions are being imposed on holding of events. These have lowered people’s excitement to participate in December 31-January 1 happenings.

Traditionally, the city's skyline lights up with vibrant fireworks, bustling gatherings and exuberant revelry as people bid adieu to the passing year and welcome the onset of a new one. However, this year paints a different picture, with a sense of restraint pervading the air.

According to reliable sources, last year’s NY josh is now missing. In December many event organisers come up with events like musicals nights, magical shows, book fairs and many more. But this year all these are missing; even no celebrities have visited the city this year. Reason may be strict norms implemented by the police. Another reason could be surge of Covid cases.

Many popular venues and entertainment spots that typically used to host grand New Year galas have significantly scaled down their festivities following the guidelines issued by the police, including mandatory installation of CCTV cameras with recording facilities. Organisers of programmes have been strictly warned not to allow use of drugs or narcotics/psychotropic substances. They should appoint adequate number of security guards to take care of systematic parking inside the premises as well as to regulate traffic at entry and exit gates. A few event organisers and party planners say “due to strict norms implemented by the police they are forced to organise small scale events. They have fixed limited duration for hosting an event. This has led to diminishing ticket sales and subdued anticipation among people.

The apprehensions stemming from the prevailing situation, including concerns regarding public safety and the enforcement of regulations, have deterred many from actively participating in the December 31 night celebrations. The once-thriving streets. especially the western part of the city that would be teeming with revellers preparing to ring in the New Year now bear a somber and restrained ambiance, stated a few observers.

Ravi Teja of Miyapur says ‘this year we are missing the vibes. Every year there used to be varied events, but as the city braces for the countdown to January 1, 2024, the prevalent sentiment remains one of subdued anticipation rather than exuberant excisement. The NY eve celebrations, marked by a notable absence of customary euphoria, stand as a testament to the impact of stringent regulations on dampening the festive spirit and altering the landscape of traditional revelry in the city.

Many residents and visitors have expressed disappointment and disillusionment at the subdued nature of the NY celebrations. The absence of the usual fervour and communal jubilation leaves a void, underscoring the stark deviation from the lively and spirited festivities witnessed in previous years.