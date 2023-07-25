Hyderabad: Restaurant on Wheels at Kacheguda rly stn set to tickle visitors taste buds

Hyderabad: Tourists visiting Hyderabad will be able to indulge in their favourite delicacies from around the world, served with an extra helping of adventure and anticipation, in a train coach. The best part is, there is no need to book a train ticket, as the Hyderabad division of South Central Railways has launched a ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ in Kacheguda station. This is also Telangana’s first coach restaurant at a railway station.

According to SCR officials, Kacheguda station is one of the busiest railway terminals with a lot of incoming and outgoing rail passengers. To provide more options of food to the public, it has been selected for introducing the novel concept of a coach restaurant.

Accordingly, two heritage coaches have been refurbished with aesthetic interiors, to give a unique dining experience to the passengers. The Restaurant on Wheels has been awarded to Pariwar’s Have More, Secunderabad, for five years.

“This is a multi-cuisine restaurant with a wide variety of options like North Indian, South Indian, Mughalai, Chinese. It is situated near the circulating area of the main entrance of the station. Rail passengers and the public will have a number of options for food and beverages with hygiene and quality. The services have been permitted by the railways to offer round-the-clock for the convenience of travelling public. Within a few days of launching, the restaurant has received a good response,” said a SCR senior.

Arun Kumar Jain, the SCR General Manager, said food connoisseurs in Hyderabad will get another distinctive service option in the twin cities. He appealed to rail-users and the public to avail the facility to get first-hand experience of the novel initiative taken by the railways.