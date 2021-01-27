Hyderabad: Wakf Board sternly warns erring staff

Nampally : Telangana State Wakf Board is initiating initiate action against its staff including a Wakf Inspector and others for their alleged nexus with the land grabbers of Wakf property in Sadhashivpet mandal under Sangareddy district.

This announcement was made by the Wakf Board Chairman Md Saleem following submission of complaint by locals recently.

Masjid Committee members of Madikunta village in Sadhashivpet mandal lodged a complaint against Inspector and member of Wakf over corruption charges. Taking this into cognisance, the TSWB chairman decided to hold an inquiry against officers.

Mohammed Arifuddin Sarpanch of the village alleged that from last one-year Wakf Inspector Khadar and Wakf Board Member Waheed Ahmed along with local political leaders are accepting money from land grabber. Instead of taking action against those who have encroached Wakf properties in the village, they became part of the nexus.

"Even after several complaints regarding the Wakf land encroachment to Telangana Wakf Board no action was taken against the land encroachers," he added.

"Wakf inspector also threatened us and said if we take up the issue the villagers would face the wrath," alleged Arifuddin.

In a complaint to the Chairman, they demanded action against the corrupt officers as well as the land encroachers. Later, after accepting the complaint, the Chairman assured that he would take strict action against the Wakf officials.

Responding to the complaint, the Chairman said "An inquiry will be conducted against the officials under question.

I would take action against them, if they are found guilty. I will ensure that the land which has been encroached upon would be brought back under the Wakf Board control," said Saleem.