Just In
Hyderabad: Woman murdered by her son, daughter-in-law
Highlights
Hyderabad: A 57-year-old woman was murdered allegedly by her son and daughter-in-law over a property issue at Uppal. The victim Suganamma stayed with her son Anil and daughter-in-law Tirumala at Ramanthapur.
The house where the family lived belonged to the victim and her son wanted to sell it.
However, the victim did not agree to it leading to arguments between them. On Friday, following an argument, Anil and his wife killed Suganamma and informed the relatives that she passed away due to natural causes.
However, the relatives grew suspicious of the circumstances under which the woman died and informed the police. The police took Anil and Tirumala into custody. The police registered a case against the couple.
