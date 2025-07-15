IIPH Hyd’bad conferred with ‘Deemed to be University’ status

Rangareddy: The Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH), Hyderabad and its sister institutions based in Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar have been conferred with a status of “Deemed to be University” under a distinct category by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

According to a release by the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH), Hyderabad, the recognition was formally notified through Gazette of India, dated July 5, 2025.

Following the announcement, the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) declared it as a seminal moment in the evolution of public health education, research and policy development in India.

Elated over the conferment of a deemed to be university status to the (IIPH) along with sister institutions based at Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar, Prof. K. Srinath Reddy, the Founding President of PHFI said, “We now have the academic freedom and operational flexibility to design anticipatory and adaptive curriculum – aligned with evolving national health policies such as Ayushman Bharat and respond dynamically to region-specific health needs.”

He emphasized that India’s public health challenges require a large and diverse workforce comprising health researchers, programme implementers, policy advocates, community engagement experts and systems analysers.

The new university status, he further said, will empower the IIPHs to independently craft academic programmes tailored to India’s complex health transitions ranging from communicable and non-communicable diseases to pandemic preparedness and ageing-related care.

Meanwhile, as part of the Telangana government’s measure to revamp the health care sector in the state, the Rangareddy district administration has planned to fill the posts of Medical officers in various Upper Primary Health Centers (UPHCs) under the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM).

According to notification, the Office of the district Medical & Health Officer Rangareddy district invited applications from eligible candidates for filling up 21 posts of Medical Officers on contract basis for a period of one year.

“The process of receiving applications by-hand and online already begins from July 11 and will continue till 5.00 pm on July 18. Later, the same will be sent to Collectorate Rangareddy for the purpose of scrutiny and selection of the eligible candidates,” informed Mallikarjun, Senior Assistant, District Medical & Health Office (DM&HO) Rangareddy district.