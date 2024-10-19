Metro ties up with Mana Yatri to boost last-mile connectivity

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Hyderabad Ltd (L&TMRHL), on Friday, partnered with Mana Yatri to provide affordable and reliable last-mile options for metro commuters.

According to Metro officials, this strategic collaboration offers subsidised auto rides starting from Rs 40 across all 57 metro stations in Hyderabad, ensuring a seamless and cost-effective commute for lakhs of passengers daily.

The partnership was officially announced today at the launch event in Hyderabad. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in the city’s public transportation ecosystem, addressing the critical need for uninterrupted and affordable travel from metro stations to final destinations.

NVS Reddy, managing director of HMRL, stated, “Hyderabad Metro Rail remains steadfast in its commitment to providing efficient, accessible, and sustainable urban mobility solutions for the citizens of Hyderabad. This partnership with Mana Yatri is a strategic step towards resolving the last-mile connectivity challenge, ensuring that commuters can seamlessly transition from metro stations to their destinations. Our endeavour is to foster public transport as the preferred mode of travel, contributing to a more eco-friendly and commuter-friendly city.”

KVB Reddy, MD and CEO of L&TMRHL, added, “The collaboration with Mana Yatri aligns perfectly with our mission to ensure accessible last-mile connectivity, making public transport more attractive to the city’s residents.”

“Before this partnership, my daily commute was stressful and expensive. Now, I can travel comfortably and affordably every day,” said a software engineer and regular metro user from Gachibowli.

A college student shared, "With this new partnership, I can reach my classes easily without worrying about uncertainty or costs.”