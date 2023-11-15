No entry for BRS netas in Rajendra Nagar

Rangareddy: Years of willful negligence towards public grievances, especially in Rajendra Nagar constituency, has led to a situation wherein the patience of the people blowing off steam has raised hackles against the ruling party leaders visiting their area.

This was witnessed in Vattinagulapally village, Gandipet mandal, under Rajendra Nagar. The angry villagers barred the BRS leaders campaigning for three-time MLA T Prakash Goud from entering their village seeking clarification about the years of negligence towards their grievances.

A heated argument broke out between the villagers and the visiting BRS leaders the moment they reached Vattinagulapally to campaign for Prakash Goud, who is seeking a mandate for the fourth straight time.

Angry villagers asked the MLA to return, as they no longer saw him as their representative. "How dare you visit the village after telling us that you no longer needed our votes? On what premise do you want our votes now?" questioned a protester amid slogans echoed in the air.

"We failed to get justice despite the fact that we lost our lands to a private company", said the protesters. Apart from this, the protesters were also angry over not getting benefitted under schemes like Dalit Bandhu and double bed room houses.

Another protester was heard saying, "Only people close to MLA were benefited by such schemes, while others were simply neglected. So, go to the people from whom you benefit. You are no longer a trusted leader for us. We will not allow you to enter our village. Just go back".

This is not the first time Prakash Goud has faced the ire of the voters in his own constituency. Two years ago, the villagers from Bahadurguda Gram Panchayat in Shamshabad held a similar protest in the MLA's presence, demanding the distribution of patta pass books, which they say was promised by him at the time of the election.

Prakash Goud was on a visit to participate in the asaree distribution programme as part of the Bathukamma festival when the brawl broke out between the local villagers and the BRS leaders, accompanied by the MLA.

The villagers' patience was blown off steam that time too, and they started shouting the moment Prakash Goud held the mike to address the attendees. The protesters, who were angry over the inordinate delay in fulfilling the promise of issuing patta pass books, forced him to cut off his speech midway and rush towards the vehicle for police protection.