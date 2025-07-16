SBI holds awareness drive on cyber scams

Hyderabad: State Bank of India (SBI) organized a massive cyber fraud awareness drive across Telangana, during the weekend, marking one of the largest initiatives of its kind by India’s largest bank. The campaign was held at more than 40 public locations—including parks, metro stations, indoor stadiums, supermarkets, panchayat offices, schools, and pensioners’ associations—reaching citizens from all walks of life.

Leading the drive were General Manager Sateesh Kumar and Deputy General Manager Bipin K Singh, along with Regional Managers, Assistant General Managers and Branch Managers.

More than 1,000 SBI staff actively participated in the drive to educate the public about the rising threat of cyber fraud and the importance of safeguarding personal and financial information.

The awareness sessions featured a range of engaging and informative activities, including the display of educational audio and video content on large screens to capture public attention and effectively convey key messages. Informative pamphlets were distributed to provide easy-to-understand tips and reminders for staying safe in the digital space. Live demonstrations showcased common fraud techniques, helping attendees recognize and respond to suspicious behavior.

Additionally, practical guidance was offered throughout the sessions to equip people with knowledge and tools to avoid falling prey to scams.