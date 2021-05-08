State authorities shall not interfere with the peaceful possession of Devaryamjal lands: High Court

Hyderabad: The High Court Vacation Single Bench comprising Justice T Vinod Kumar on Saturday heard the Writ Petition moved by way of House Motion filed by Sada Satyanarayana Reddy and four others seeking to set aside the GO Rt 1014 Dated 03.05.2021 through which the State government constituted a committee comprising four IAS officers to conduct an enquiry into the disputed Devarayamjal lands to determine the ownership.

The petitioners, also sought directions to state as interim relief that the respondent officials shall not interfere with the peaceful possession of their properties around 58 acres of land situated at Devaryamjal village, Shamirpet mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, issue notices and hearing opportunity shall be given to the petitioner before conducting any enquiry by the committee constituted under the GO Rt 1014.

Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad has submitted that the State has issued GO Rt 1014 based on the complaints and constituted a committee to conduct an only preliminary enquiry against the disputed lands situated at Devarayamjal and to submit a report to the State.

Further, the State will take action based on that report adhering to the provisions of applicable laws/act and the committee will not carry out any demolitions and dispossessions. As most of the people are voluntarily coming forward for enquiry by the committee, if anybody including petitioners has objections, notices will be put on them and hearing opportunities will also be provided to them before the enquiry.

Justice T Vinod Kumar while considering the submissions made by the Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad, refused to suspend the GO Rt 1014 and directed that the committee constituted by the Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, Telangana to Cause a Notice to the Petitioners before the Court and also offer an opportunity of hearing to the parties to put forth their contention, and any other similar Persons, who object to the Enquiry Proceedings contemplated by the authorities to cause a Notice. The Court directed that the authorities shall not interfere with the peaceful possession of their lands since it is claimed by the State that this enquiry is mooted only for the purpose of submitting a report to the Government. The Parties shall cooperate with the Committee during the Enquiry by furnishing relevant documents. The Court directed both State and Petitioners/other similarly placed persons to abide by the order dictated in the open court till the copy of the order is available.

For counter with regard to the GO Rt 1014/2021, the Court has issued notices to the State and Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple, Devarayamjal.