Telangana fails to follow Supreme Court directions

HYDERABAD: Telangana joined the league of 11 States that have not complied with the directions of the Supreme Court regarding the appointment of permanent teaching staff for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) and failed to submit its response during the hearing on May 5.

Following this, the apex court has issued directons to all the States defaulted in submitting their responses within two weeks adjourning the hearing to May 19, the date of next hearing.

Besides, it has directed to submit the details in a specific format. Accordingly, Telangana has submitted details in eight specified columns as per the long-term compliances of the apex court's order issued on October 28, 2021. Similarly, it also has to submit details in 16 specified columns on stop gap compliances as per the direction in the Reshma Perveen's case.

The States were asked to file compliance report cum-affidavit in the in the given format and provide an advance copy to Shoeb Alam, acting as the Amicus Curiae in the case.

It may be mentioned here that the apex court had directed all the States to identify and initiate the recruitment of special education teachers following a writ petition on October 28, 2021. The court has asked the States to take steps within three months of the date of its direction and submit a compliance report to it.

However, Telangana is one among the eleven States which have defaulted in sending action taken reports in compliance with the apex court's directions.

Curiously, the state government which is implementing its flagship programme of Mana Vuru-Mana Badi remained non-compliant with the directions of the apex court, on the issue of appointment of special education teachers for CwSN.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh submitted that it has identified 860 special education teachers. So far, it has appointed 617 special education teachers on regular basis. The special education teacher posts identified by the Andhra Pradesh were the same as per the orders issued in the united Andhra Pradesh. Post bifurcation, while AP had initiated the appointment of special education teachers the allocated permanent posts of special education teachers remained vacant.

The State of Andhra Pradesh stated in its response that 617 schools assistant special education under IEDSS have been availing their series for CwSN in high schools whereas 987 inclusive education resources persons are working on a contract basis at resource centres at the elementary level.