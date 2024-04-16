The Apollo University ties up with UK-based varsity

Hyderabad: Strengthening collaborative education and research ties between the UK and India, University of Leicester (Leicester) and The Apollo University (TAU), a part of the Apollo Hospitals Group, have initiated a program partnership.

This collaboration launches a computer science program wherein students commence their studies with two years at TAU in Chittoor, AP, before progressing to their final year and graduation at the University of Leicester, UK. The Apollo University and University of Leicester aim to prepare 120 students for the first cohort, with the curriculum jointly mapped between the two universities. Students who achieve a minimum of 50 per cent in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics during their Intermediate or diploma studies, and successfully complete Class 12 or its equivalent with these subjects as majors from a recognised Board are eligible to apply.

Provost and deputy vice-chancellor of the University of Leicester, Professor Henrietta O’Connor, said: “Our partnership with the Apollo Hospitals Group reiterates our shared vision around using the power of education and research to bring real-world changes, particularly in the areas of healthcare and data science. It is very exciting to harness this power through our alliance with Apollo and a global degree programme that could transform the healthcare of the future.”

Professor Vinod Bhat, Vice Chancellor of The Apollo University said that Apollo University has always been a flagbearer towards quality training programs in technological and healthcare research. “I view this alliance as a unique opportunity to redefine the landscape of higher education. Being at the forefront of healthcare transformation, my vision for this partnership goes beyond academic boundaries,” he said.