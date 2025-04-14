Umeed Act-2025: Thousands take to streets in city

Hyderabad: Thousands took part in the protest march against the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act-2025 (Umeed Act-2025) on Sunday, calling it unconstitutional and discriminatory towards the Muslim community. People from various political backgrounds and different sections of society began to march from Nizam College grounds and it culminated at Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund.

The demonstration organised by the Minority Wing of Congress saw significant participation from women along with social activists, student union leaders, who joined in large numbers to voice their concerns. The police deployed tight security along the route to maintain order. Despite the precautions, traffic congestion was reported in several central parts of the city due to the large turnout. Waving the national flag, protesters raised slogans against the BJP-led Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of targeting Muslim communities and their Waqf properties through the newly passed Act.