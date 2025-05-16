Khammam Master Plan to be approved soon, assures Tummala

Khammam: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that the master plan prepared, keeping in mind the development of the city, will be finalised and approved by the government. On Thursday, the Minister laid the foundation stone for the CC road construction works to be constructed with TUFI DC funds of Rs 72 lakhs in Ramachandraiah Nagar, 20th Division of Khammam Municipal Corporation.

On this occasion, Tummala said that the Additional Collector should take responsibility for land issues related to Revenue and the Commissioner for Municipality issues.

“Khammam city development master plan will be approved soon, and public representatives will be consulted before finalising it,” he said. He said that after the master plan is approved, the pending building permits should be issued quickly.

He advised the Additional Collector to protect government lands and make them useful to the people. He said that we should all work together for the development of the city.

Municipal Administration Commissioner Abhishek Agastya said that the master plan has been prepared and a draft notification will be issued by next week. He said that verification is being done in coordination with the Revenue Department regarding the pattas as per Government Order No. 58, and after this is completed, a special revenue campaign will be conducted and house pattas and house numbers will be allotted to the eligible ones.