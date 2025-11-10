9 Fertility Centre celebrates 2nd anniversary

Tirupati: Aster Narayanadri Hospital’s 9 Fertility Centre celebrated its 2nd anniversary at Renigunta Road here on Sunday. As part of the event, 28 mothers, who successfully conceived through IVF and IUI treatments at the centre, attended along with their children and were felicitated by the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, several mothers emotionally shared that they had almost lost hope of becoming parents, but the guidance and confidence given by Dr Swapna Srinath, Clinical Head, 9 Fertility, made their dream of motherhood come true.

Regional CEO Dr Hari Kumar Reddy and COO Dr Sridhar Muni praised the team for delivering successful fertility outcomes. The hospital reaffirmed that patient happiness remains its greatest achievement.