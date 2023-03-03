APSPDCL sets up IVRS to address power woes

APSPDCL Chairman & Managing Director K Santosh Rao stated that they have been working hard to provide better and faster services to the power consumers. The IVRS services set up with advanced technology at APSPDCL call centre in Tirupati became available to customers from Thursday. On the occasion, the CMD said that IVRS and robot technology are being used in the call centre for quick resolution of the problems of electricity consumers.





He congratulated the Director (Projects, IT) K Sivaprasad Reddy and his team for bringing in the new technology in a quick time for the benefit of consumers. Consumers of APSPDCL can contact toll-free numbers 1912 or 1800 425 15533 to resolve their electricity problems. Unlike in the old system during which one needs to call the call centre and wait for much time, the IVRS system will enable the consumers to register their complaint without talking to the call centre representative.





It will directly go to the notice of concerned officials or staff and can be resolved immediately. In order to provide better services to the consumers of APSPDCL, the registration process of electricity problems through all fuse off call centres, sub-stations and staff has been linked to the 1912 number which can be made use of by everyone in need.





The CMD further said that the registration of problems through ward and village secretariats directly will also be introduced soon. APSPDCL Director (Technical, HRD) NVS Subbaraju, Chief General Managers P Ayub Khan, K Guravaiah, General Managers Padma, Sharada, Executive Engineer Damodar and others participated.