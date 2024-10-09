Brahmotsavam Day 5: Mohini casts magical spell on devotees

Tirumala: On the fifth day of Salakatla Brahmotsavam of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, processional deity Sri Malayappa appeared in the form of universal celestial beauty Mohini to charm His devotees on Tuesday.

As per legend, the appearance as bejewelled and charming Mohini throws the demons (Asuras) in confusion and wins the celestial battle in favour of Devatas. The objective of the Mohini avatar also indicates that the entire universe is spell-bound under the mystic Mohini and that the Hill God is the kingpin and key architect of this high drama in the universe.

Festooned in colourful silk robes, wearing dazzling jewels and seated in style atop the finely decorated palanquin and accompanied by Sri Krishna Swamy on another Tiruchi, Mohini conquers the four Mada streets by casting ‘His’ magical spell on the tens of thousands of devotees.

The devotees say that by appearing as Mohini during the Srivari Brahmotsavam, Sri Venkateswara sends a message that the entire universe was a creation of His Maya. To overcome this Maya everyone should worship Him.

