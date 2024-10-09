Live
- Provide all facilities at cotton purchase centres: Collector to officials
- Congress will inform ECI about complaints, says Rahul Gandhi on Haryana poll results
- Manushi Chhillar credits doctor father for inspiring her to be ‘clinician’ when she was ‘younger’
- MLA releases fish seeds into water body
- Sirpur Paper Mill management condemns lorry operators’ strike
- Mega free medical camp for tribals held
- Former AIIMS Director Dr. P Venugopal passes away
- Revenue Minister Ponguleti inaugurates new GP building
- Delhi High Court adjourns hearing on plea seeking cancellation of Rahul Gandhi's citizenship
- Disney Studios India Unveils Second Trailer for Moana 2, Set to Premiere in Theatres on November 29
Just In
Brahmotsavam Day 5: Mohini casts magical spell on devotees
Tirumala: On the fifth day of Salakatla Brahmotsavam of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, processional deity Sri Malayappa appeared in the form of universal...
Tirumala: On the fifth day of Salakatla Brahmotsavam of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, processional deity Sri Malayappa appeared in the form of universal celestial beauty Mohini to charm His devotees on Tuesday.
As per legend, the appearance as bejewelled and charming Mohini throws the demons (Asuras) in confusion and wins the celestial battle in favour of Devatas. The objective of the Mohini avatar also indicates that the entire universe is spell-bound under the mystic Mohini and that the Hill God is the kingpin and key architect of this high drama in the universe.
Festooned in colourful silk robes, wearing dazzling jewels and seated in style atop the finely decorated palanquin and accompanied by Sri Krishna Swamy on another Tiruchi, Mohini conquers the four Mada streets by casting ‘His’ magical spell on the tens of thousands of devotees.
The devotees say that by appearing as Mohini during the Srivari Brahmotsavam, Sri Venkateswara sends a message that the entire universe was a creation of His Maya. To overcome this Maya everyone should worship Him.
Both the Tirumala pontiffs, TTD EO J Syamala Rao, additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar and other important officials, dignitaries were also present.