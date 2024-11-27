EPACK Prefab constructs India’s fastest-built structure in 150 hrs

Tirupati: EPACK Prefab, a leader in India’s pre-engineered building (PEB) industry, has achieved a ground-breaking milestone by completing India’s fastest-built structure in a record time of just 150 hours. The state-of-the-art building, spanning 1.51 lakh square feet located at APIIC industrial park in Mambattu village of Tirupati district, showcases the company’s prowess in advanced prefabrication and PEB technology.

The construction process was meticulously planned, with the primary structure completed within 48 hours, roofing by the 90th hour and cladding finished by the 120th hour. The fully functional structure was delivered in an unprecedented timeframe, demonstrating the efficiency and potential of prefabricated construction in addressing India’s growing infrastructure and industrial needs. This achievement has been recognised by the Golden Book of World Records.

Speaking on the occasion, managing director of EPACK Prefab Sanjay Singhania expressed his pride in this achievement, stating that constructing India’s fastest-built structure using PEB technology is a significant privilege. He emphasised that the project highlights the immense potential of PEB for rapid and sustainable construction and that EPACK Prefab aims to set new benchmarks as PEB solutions gain wider acceptance.

Company’s executive director Nikhel Bothra highlighted that innovation and efficiency lie at the core of the company’s operations. He noted that completing this landmark project reinforces EPACK’s commitment to redefining construction practices while maintaining sustainability as a priority.

Manish Vishnoei, Asia head of the Golden Book of Records, lauded EPACK Prefab during the certification ceremony, calling the accomplishment a ground-breaking milestone for the construction industry. He remarked that constructing India’s fastest-built factory demonstrates exceptional efficiency, innovation and sustainability, setting a new benchmark for building practices globally.