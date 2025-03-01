Golden era for farmers: Vemireddy

Nellore: Lauding that the budget introduced by the TDP-led coliation government with Rs 3.22 lakh crore for the 2025-26 year as a remarkable one, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy said that the budget is reflecting the aspirations of all sections. In a press note released here on Friday, Vemireddy thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav for their initiative in designing such a marvelous budget.

He noted that allocation of Rs 48,340 crore to agricultural sector shows that this is a golden era for farmers as cultivation will turn profitable compared to other sectors in the State. Allocation of Rs 18,020 crore for irrigation will solve the problems of farmers, as all the pending irrigation projects would be completed in the district and allocation of Rs 23,260 crore for Backward Classes communities helps to uplift their living standards in all fronts.