PCCS app and website launched in Tirupati

Tirupati: SP P Parameshwar Reddy on Monday launched Police Co-operative Credit Society (PCCS) mobile app and website to provide better and transparent services to the police personnel, who are the members of PCCS.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said the app and website will be beneficial to 1,708 police working in Tirupati district. Police, who are PCCS members, will be able to know their fixed deposit, monthly saving, share capital and also the interest paid on fixed deposit through mobile app, which was introduced for the welfare of police personnel.

The mobile app will also help police personnel to know status of their loan application, loan sanction, EMI etc ensure in transparency in sanction of loans through PCCS to the police personnel in the district, SP said and thanked ION technologies, Tirupati for providing technical support and for introducing the mobile app and website.

ASPs Venkat Rao, Kulasekhar, Vimala Kumari, DSPs Surendra Reddy, Ravindra Reddy were present.