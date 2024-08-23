Prof Jayasankar receives REAI lifetime achievement award

Tirupati: Former Professor of Physics in SV University Prof Chalicheemalapalli Kulala Jayasankar received lifetime achievement award by Rare Earths Association of India (REAI) for his outstanding contributions in the field of rare earths research, development and applications. The award was given at the inaugural session of the international conference on Rare Earths Science and Technology – 2024 (ICSTAR-2024) held at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The award was given by President REAI Deependra Singh, Secretary Dr MLP Reddy Prof K Jakrapong of Nakhon Pathom Rajabhat University, Thailand.

Prof Jayasankar made outstanding contributions on the preparation, characterisation and optimisation of a variety of rare earth-doped optical quality glasses/nano-glass ceramics and nanocrystalline materials for various applications like the development of lasers, optical fibre amplifiers, sensors, biolabels, W-LEDs and buried waveguides.