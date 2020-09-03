TTD recommends the Andhra govt. for CAG audit on temple asserts, BJP MP welcomes the move

Tirumala Tirupati Temple, which has revenue and expenditure of thousands of crores, has taken a key decision on auditing. The governing body has proposed to conduct the audit through the CAG in the wake of criticism over the ongoing audit of the TTD. To this extent, the TTD has recommended the issue to the Andhra Pradesh government.

Former MPs Subramaniam Swamy and Satyapal Sabharwal had earlier filed a petition in the high court seeking an audit by the CAG alleging irregularities in the allocation of TTD funds between 2014-19. It is in this context that TTD has taken this decision as a priority. The governing body has asked the government to audit the accounts of TTD in 2014-20 as well as the accounts of 2014-20 by the CAG.

Although the TTD accounts are regularly audited every year by the State Audit, it seems that the TTD has taken this kind of decision due to unnecessary allegations. The members of the governing body decided to conduct an audit by the CAG in order to instill confidence in the devotees. However, he was interested in what kind of decision the Andhra Pradesh government would take on the TTD proposal.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Subramaniam Swamy said it was a great decision to audit the revenue and expenditure of the Tirumala Tirupati Temple assets (TTD) with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). He thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy for taking this decision.