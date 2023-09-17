Vijayawada: Mega Dandiya event on Oct 15

Vijayawada: Suman Meena and Neha Jain, founders of Creative Soul, dance and dandia training academy, said on Saturday that Garba and Dandiya 2023 mega event will be held on October 15, the first day of Navraatri, at Labbipet SS Convention Centre from 6 pm.

In a press release, Neha and Suman said the Creative Soul will give training to play Dandiya and conduct workshops in Vijayawada.

They said the workshop will be held from September 28 to October 14 and later the mega event will be organised on October 15, 2023.

They said interested persons can contact mobile phone numbers 8008268885 and 7893911717 to get information of workshop to learn and practice Garba and Dandiya.

