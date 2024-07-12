GITAM launches new degree programme

Visakhapatnam: GITAM School of Science launched a B Sc chemistry programme supported by the pharmaceutical giant Dr Reddy’s Laboratories here on Thursday.

The School of Science, chemistry department designed a specialised curriculum for Dr Reddy’s Laboratories keeping the industry requirements in view.

Inaugurating the programme, School of Science dean K S Krishna appreciated the industry commitment and informed that the course will bring the best talent that suits industry needs. Further, the dean stated that the institution is ready to design a PG programme for industrial requirements.

School of Science principal K Vedavathi explained about the research facilities. The chemistry department head N V S Venugopal mentioned that several pharmaceutical industries were approaching to design a specified curriculum to train their human resource. The department is offering consultancy services along with regular research activities, he added.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories HR manager Lakshmi Durga, programme coordinator M Suresh, Alice Rinky Robert and others participated in the inaugural session.