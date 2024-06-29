Dalai Lama discharged from US hospital after successful knee surgery

Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who underwent a successful knee replacement surgery at a New York hospital, was discharged on Saturday.

“His Holiness the Dalai Lama underwent successful knee replacement surgery on Friday, June 28, at the Hospital for Special Surgery,” said David J. Mayman, MD, Chief of the Adult Reconstruction and Joint Replacement Service at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) said in a statement.

“He is expected to make a full recovery and was discharged on June 29. His Holiness’ personal medical team and office were in constant communication with the surgical and medical staff at HSS. We are grateful for their trust and assistance,” Mayman added.

The office of the Dalai Lama on Friday released a video statement stating the spiritual leader has successfully undergone knee surgery and he is in good health after the operation.

Tibetans worldwide rejoice over the 14th Dalai Lama’s successful knee surgery. Special prayers from followers of Hinduism, Christianity, Islam, Sikhism, and Buddhism were held at the Tsuglagkhang temple here.

The Nobel Peace Laureate departed Dharamsala on June 21 for the US via Switzerland to undergo medical treatment for his knee.

Revered by the Tibetans as a ‘living god’ and idolised in the Orient and the West, the elderly globetrotting Buddhist leader will turn 89 on July 6.

Scores of Tibetans and his followers worldwide are hoping the spiritual leader will be invited by President Joe Biden to sign the Resolve Tibet Act into law on his birthday.

Despite criticism by China, the US government has extended security service equivalent to a head of state to His Holiness.