Top
Trending :
Home  > News > International

Democrats conclude opening arguments in Senate impeachment trial

Democrats conclude opening arguments in Senate impeachment trial
Highlights

House impeachment managers on Friday night concluded their argument before the Senate to remove US President Donald Trump from office, saying he...

Washington : House impeachment managers on Friday night concluded their argument before the Senate to remove US President Donald Trump from office, saying he misused his position and indulged in obstruction to the Congress. The house managers closed their marathon 24-hour argument spread over three days with an impassioned plea that the trial be fair.

The ruling Republican Party enjoys 53-47 majority in the 100-member Senate. Democrats, who have majority in the House, have alleged that the Republican leadership in the Senate will be partisan during the trial. "I implore you -- give America a fair trial.

She's worth it," said Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Adam Schiff. Trump is only the third president in American history to have been formally impeached by Congress.

From Saturday, Trump's attorneys would begin presenting their defense. Like the House managers they too have 24 hours over the next three days for their argument in support of the president.

Trump has asked the Senate to dismiss both the charges against him. He argues that he has done no wrong.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
CM YS Jagan acting like a dictator, alleges Gorantla Buchaiah Choudary25 Jan 2020 7:18 PM GMT

CM YS Jagan acting like a dictator, alleges Gorantla Buchaiah Choudary

Hyderabad: Medical JAC urges Eatala to address their issues
Hyderabad: Medical JAC urges Eatala to address their issues
I
I'm hale and hearty: KCR
Urban Centre for Excellence to come up in Hyderabad soon
Urban Centre for Excellence to come up in Hyderabad soon
AP CRDA totally neglected city development: Vishnu
AP CRDA totally neglected city development: Vishnu

More From Entertainment

More >>
A whiff of India25 Jan 2020 6:32 PM GMT

A whiff of India

Ageless wonders of Indian cinema
Ageless wonders of Indian cinema
90
90's dream girls stealing the show
Alaya likes to hook up with Kartik Aaryan
Alaya likes to hook up with Kartik Aaryan
Jacqueline on her bonding with John Abraham
Jacqueline on her bonding with John Abraham


Top