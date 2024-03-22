Live
- Steve Martin was ‘hurt’ when he was ambushed on the red carpet in 1996
- Domestic equities join global rally
- BJP's Tejasvi Surya readies for repeat win in Bengaluru South, Cong hopes on Sowmya Reddy's challenge
- Global experts laud India’s roadmap for big push to Green Hydrogen
- Petition filed in Delhi HC demanding removal of Kejriwal from the post of CM
- No role of Centre in arrest of CM Kejriwal: Pralhad Joshi
- Bhutan confers its highest civilian award on PM Modi
- Top 10 destinations for a traditional and spiritual Holi experience
- Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy rubbishes false propaganda by opposition in Visakha Drugs Case
- IPL 2024: 'Good luck my biscuit', De Villiers wishes Kohli ahead of tournament opener
Just In
Japan to raise subsidy to fix liquefaction caused by Noto quakes
The Japanese government on Friday finalised the support measures for areas affected by liquefaction induced by the New Year's Day earthquake in Japan.
Tokyo: The Japanese government on Friday finalised the support measures for areas affected by liquefaction induced by the New Year's Day earthquake in Japan.
The 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake caused liquefaction in the prefectures of Ishikawa, Toyama and Niigata, in which the strength of soil is reduced by the earthquake, and it is hampering reconstruction work in the affected areas, Xinhua news agency reported.
The support measures include an augmented subsidy programme, a 50 per cent subsidy rate hike from the current 25 per cent, for local governments in affected areas.
The government decided to pay half the costs to municipalities to fix liquefaction damage to residential areas together with public infrastructure such as water supplies, roads and parks.
The government will also provide a subsidy of up to 1.2 million yen (about $7,900) for repairing affected lands and improving earthquake resistance when individuals restore their houses in other areas.