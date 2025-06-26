New Nuclear Threat: Pak developing ballistic missile that could hit US

Washington/New Delhi: The Pakistani military is secretively developing a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that could reach the United States, according to intelligence agencies in Washington.

The report by 'Foreign Affairs' comes amid reports that Pakistan was looking to upgrade its nuclear arsenal with support from China after India's Operation Sindoor.

The report, quoting US officials, said if Pakistan goes on to acquire such a missile, Washington would designate the country as a nuclear adversary. Any nation possessing nuclear weapons that is considered a potential threat or opponent of the US is seen as a nuclear adversary. Presently, Russia, China and North Korea are considered adversarial to the US.

"If Pakistan acquires an ICBM, Washington will have no choice but to treat the country as a nuclear adversary. No other country with ICBMs that can target the United States is considered a friend," the report quoted US officials as saying.

Pakistan has always claimed that its nuclear program was strictly focused on deterring India. Its policy has been focused on developing short and medium-range missiles.

Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs), which can be armed with both nuclear and conventional warheads, are capable of hitting targets over 5,500 km. Presently, Pakistan has no ICBMs.

In 2022, Pakistan tested the surface-to-surface medium-range ballistic missile Shaheen-III, which can hit targets over 2,700 km, bringing a number of Indian cities under its range.

In developing an intercontinental ballistic missile, Pakistan might be looking to deter the US from trying to eliminate its nuclear arsenal in case of a preventive attack and also prevent it from intervening on India's behalf if both the neighbouring countries clash again.

The issue is being viewed with concern by the US. Last year, Washington imposed fresh sanctions related to Pakistan's long-range ballistic-missile program.

The sanctions were slapped on the National Development Complex, the state-owned defence agency overseeing the missile program, and three other firms. It froze any US property belonging to the entities and barred American firms from doing business with them.

While Pakistan called the move "biased", the US action was based on a State Department factsheet that said Islamabad sought to obtain components for its long-range ballistic-missile program.

Pakistan, which possesses around 170 nuclear warheads, is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). The treaty is aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons and promoting peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

The fresh development comes after the latest World Threat Assessment report by the US said Pakistan, rattled by India's Operation Sindoor, was obtaining materials and technology for developing weapons of mass destruction from China.

During last month's hostilities, India destroyed nine terror camps and targeted 11 vital airbases deep inside Pakistan.

There were reports that Pakistan fired Fatah-II, a hypersonic ballistic missile, towards India. However, the missile was intercepted by India's robust air defence systems.