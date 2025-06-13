'No hard feelings': Trump accepts Musk's apology

  • Menu
Washington: US President Donald Trump has responded on the public apology shared by tech billionaire Elon Musk after the online feud between the two. Trump said despite the harsh words he has 'no hard feelings' and was 'really surprised' by the fallout.

He further added that he doesn't "blame" Musk for the blow-up that started with the latter's criticisms of the Big Beautiful Bill. However, he maintained that he was "a little disappointed." Recently Musk admitted that he went 'too far' hoping that the tensions between him and the president might ease after a week of sharp personal attacks.

