One Hezbollah member killed in Israeli airstrike on Lebanon

Beirut: A Hezbollah member was killed, and two civilians were wounded on Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon, according to Lebanese military sources.

The military sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, that an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle with two air-to-ground missiles near the village of Bab Mareaa in Beqaa Governorate, killing Mohammed al-Shaer, a Hezbollah military official.

The attack also damaged a nearby civilian car, injuring two people inside, according to the sources, Xinhua news agency reported.

They added that a civil defence ambulance had transported the injured to a hospital in the Bekaa region of Lebanon.

According to the sources, Israeli drones and warplanes carried out five raids on Tuesday dawn on three border towns and villages in Lebanon, destroying five homes and damaging about 12 others.

The official Lebanese National News Agency said Israeli warplanes launched several raids after midnight on the city of Naqoura and its outskirts, the Hamoul Plain, and the Mountain of al-Labouneh.

It added that Israel carried out an airstrike on the village of Aita al-Shaab, damaging property and infrastructure, especially electricity and water networks.

"The enemy also fired flares at night over the border villages adjacent to the Blue Line. The surveillance and drone flights continued throughout the night and into the morning over the city of Naqoura and the villages of Yarine, Aita al-Shaab, Bayt Lif, and Rmeish and the municipality of al-Jibbain," it said.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas's attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward Lebanon.