Live
- Impact of Heavy Rains on Alampur Constituency, Jogulamba Gadwal District
- Central Team Conducts Research on Navabrahma Temples in Alampur
- Heavy Rains Disrupt Connectivity in Alampur Taluka; Congress Spokesperson Criticizes Previous Government
- Ex ZP Chairperson Saritha Vehicle met with a road mishap
- Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Emphasizes Vigilance Amid Heavy Rains, Calls for Special Meetings on Revenue Act
- Tireless Worker Rajiv Gandhi Honored on His Birth Anniversary
- MEIL deploys 2,000 HP hi-tech oil drilling rig for ONGC in Rajahmundry
- Strict Action if Negligence in Health Programs Continues, Warns DMHO Dr. Siddappa
- Rajiv Gandhi - The Pioneer of the Modern Technological Revolution, Mallu Ravi
- MEIL Deploys Advanced 2000 HP Oil Drilling Rig in Rajahmundry for ONGC
Just In
Over 700,000 Sri Lankans to cast postal votes for presidential election
A total of 712,321 persons have qualified to cast postal votes for presidential election on September 21, Sri Lanka's Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Rathnayake said on Tuesday.
Colombo: A total of 712,321 persons have qualified to cast postal votes for presidential election on September 21, Sri Lanka's Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Rathnayake said on Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference, Rathnayake said the commission received 736,589 postal vote applications for the presidential election.
A total of 24,268 postal vote applications were rejected due to errors in those applications, so 712,321 people have qualified to cast postal votes, Rathnayake said, Xinhua news agency reported.
Postal voting for the presidential election will take place between September 4 and September 6, and voters who are unable to cast their votes during the period will have an additional opportunity on September 11 and September 12, he said.
Sri Lanka allows government servants who are unable to vote on the election day at their designated polling station to vote early through postal votes.