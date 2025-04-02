SAO building collapse: Thailand intensifies probe against Chinese firm

Bangkok: The Thailand government has intensified its investigation into other construction projects associated with the Chinese contractor of the State Audit Office's (SAO) under-construction building, which collapsed in Bangkok during the devastating earthquake, local media reported.

Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said that she instructed various agencies to investigate all construction projects awarded to China Railway No.10 Engineering Group.

"All concerned agencies were instructed to delve deeper to find out how many other projects the company is undertaking. All buildings in Bangkok must meet legal standards. Safety must be the top priority," PM Shinawatra said.

Paetongtarn further added that the collapsed building has cost lives and negatively affected Thailand's image.

Thailand Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn Srisunpang stated that an initial probe has found that shareholders of China Railway No.10 Engineering Group are linked with 13 other companies.

Meanwhile, rescuers retrieved another body from the rubble of the collapsed SAO building in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, early Wednesday morning.

The woman's body had been spotted three days earlier but could not be recovered at the time.

The official confirmed that this raised the death toll at the collapse site to 15, eight men and seven women, with nine injured victims and 72 still missing, Thailand newspaper Bangkok Post reported.

Earlier, Gen Nopasin Poolswat, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, disclosed that four Chinese nationals were apprehended for illegally removing 32 files of documents from the rear of the collapsed SAO building, without permission, local media reported.

On March 28, immediately after the earthquake hit Bangkok and ravaged the region, China Railway's 10th Bureau started deleting posts and photos about its key role in constructing the infamous collapsed building.

Thailand on Sunday confirmed that 17 people lost their lives while 77 people went missing in the country after a powerful earthquake hit neighbouring Myanmar, sending strong tremors across the Southeast Asian country.