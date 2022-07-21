Wickremesinghe elected Lanka Prez

Colombo: Amid the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, dozens of demonstrators gathered in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo after Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as Sri Lanka's new President on Wednesday.

According to local media reports, they were not happy with the former Prime Minister's appointment to the top post in the country. Earlier on Tuesday, a day ahead of the Presidential election, protesters had demanded Wickremesinghe's resignation, claiming the United National Party (UNP) leader did not have the people's mandate.

The election for the President was conducted following Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation after he fled the country on July 14.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, a lawyer who served as Sri Lanka's Prime Minister for a record six times, made it to the top job, securing the presidency after winning a parliamentary vote on Wednesday despite fierce public opposition to his candidacy.

"I thank Parliament for this honour," the 73-year-old said after his victory was announced by the secretary-general of the legislature. He secured 134 votes in the 225-member house, while his main rival, ruling party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma, got 82.

Wickremesinghe has run unsuccessfully for president twice before but secured enough votes among lawmakers despite controlling just one seat – as leader of the United National Party (UNP).

His experience in senior government positions and reputation as a shrewd operator should count in his favour as he seeks a way out of Sri Lanka's devastating economic crisis.

"Our country is facing massive challenges and we have to work on a new strategy to fulfil the aspirations of the people," he said after winning the vote in Parliament.

Wickremesinghe has also recently negotiated with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and enjoys a working relationship with key donor countries, including India.

However, it remains to be seen if he can quell mass protests that led to the ouster of the previous President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets earlier this month to vent their fury at soaring inflation, shortages of fuel and other vital goods, regular power blackouts and what they see as corruption among the ruling elite.