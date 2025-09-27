200 gm brain tumour removed

Berhampur: Ina remarkable feat of medical excellence, a team of neurosurgeons at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, led by Head of Department Rabinarayan Panda, successfully removed a massive 200-gram meningioma (a tumour) from the brain of 50-year-old Santi Mahakud of Badagada in Ganjam district.

For nearly a year, Santi had been battling excruciating symptoms—loss of speech, hearing impairment, memory lapses, paralysis on her right side, severe headaches and frequent vomiting. Her condition grew critical, prompting doctors to opt for an intricate brain surgery.

On September 18, Panda, assisted by Devadatta Senapati, Tusharkant Rath, Devashree Maharana and others, embarked on an arduous eight-hour operation that lasted from 10 am to 5 pm. After meticulous effort, the tumour was successfully extracted, giving Santi a new lease of life.

Following four days of intensive care, Santi was shifted to the general ward, where her recovery has been encouraging. She has regained her ability to talk, recall familiar faces and express joy at her restored health.

Explaining the complexity, Panda said meningioma is a tumour that progressively enlarges, exerting pressure on the brain. Surgery remains the only definitive treatment.

Suchitra Das, Principal of MKCG MCH, lauded the achievement, stating that the Neurosurgery Department has been conducting several complex operations over the past six months, drawing patients from across the region. “This is indeed a proud moment for MKCG, she added.