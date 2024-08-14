AIIMS warns resident docs against protest on campus

New Delhi: The AIIMS Delhi has warned its protesting resident doctors against holding any demonstration on or around the hospital campus stating it was in violation of High Court directions and amounts to contempt of court.

The Delhi AIIMS’ Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) Monday went on an indefinite strike, suspending all elective and non-essential services including OPDs and wards to protest the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata.

The administration asked all Heads of Department and centre chiefs to send the attendance of the resident doctors everyday by 3 pm. The administration issued an Office Memorandum Monday drawing the attention of all resident doctors to the Code of Conduct as outlines by a Division Bench of the High court in 2002.

It stated that the violation of the HC order by individual/students/employee/group of employee, students/Resident Doctors/Associations/ Unions etc will make them liable for disciplinary actions and also for contempt of court. It cited a subsequent order passed by the HC on February 21, 2011 regarding strike, protest or demonstration by faculty, residents, interns, students, paramedical staff of any other connected with AIIMS. “It is obligatory on the part of the authorities of the AIIMS to see that no one involved in the Institution shows any kind of deviancy by taking recourse to strikes, protests or demonstrations and he who engages himself in such activity would be liable for disciplinary proceeding and also for the contempt of thiscourt,” the order said, according to the office memorandum.

“The said “CODE OF CONDUCT” are once again being notified for information of and adherence by the resident doctors of the Institute, irrespective of their grade and cadre and also the various Unions/Associations representing them in order to maintain peace and harmony on the campus and the smooth functioning of the institute,” the office memorandum said. According to the code of conduct, no employee of staff or faculty members will cease academic activities for any reason whatsoever or disrupt the work, or aid, or abet such disruption or cessation and there should be no use of loudspeakers or shouting of slogans, demonstrations, dharna within the campus.

No gate meetings or protest meetings of any kind whatsoever are to be held within the radius of 500 metres from the boundary of the institute and there should be no interference in any official work and that all Trade Union activities will be carried outside the campus. It stated that any violation will result into disciplinary and other actions.

