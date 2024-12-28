  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Amit Shah’s visit to Odisha postponed

Amit Shah’s visit to Odisha postponed
x
Highlights

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled two-day visit to Odisha from Saturday has been postponed after the Centre declared a seven-day...

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled two-day visit to Odisha from Saturday has been postponed after the Centre declared a seven-day mourning in honour of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, a BJP leader said here.

Shah was scheduled to attend a programme of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and hold a meeting with BJP MPs, MLAs and workers at an event in Kalinga Stadium here on December 29 along with some other programmes.

“The visit of the Union Home Minister has been postponed due to the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh,” BJP’s Jajpur MP Rabindra Na-rayan Behera said on Friday.

The Central government has declared a seven-day mourning in memory of Singh, who died on Thursday night. The government programmes, especially festivals scheduled for the seven days, have been cancelled, the BJP leader said.

Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms, died in New Delhi at the age of 92. He was the prime minister during 2004-14.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick